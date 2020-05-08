Virginia Ann Holcomb, 81, of Seminary died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Seminary. She was born Tuesday, Oct. 4, 1938 in Ellisville.
Graveside services will be Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m. at Oak Bowery Cemetery and the burial will follow in Oak Bowery Cemetery. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alford B. Sr. and Dagnes Holcomb; sister Frankie Bosworth; and brother Walter Holcomb.
Survivors include her brother A.B. Holcomb Jr.; sister Helen Boler; brother Henry Holcomb; and a host of nieces and nephews.
