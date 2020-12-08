Virginia Belle Little Lambert was born on Jan. 27, 1931 in DeKalb to John and Onie Little. Virginia, called “Mimi” by her family, led a full life — one truly worth living. She passed from this life on Dec. 5, 2020.
She graduated from East Mississippi Junior College and, later in her career, retired from Ellisville State School.
She was married to Dale Lambert for 46 years and is survived by daughters Judy (Jim) Bomar, Theresa (Tim) Elllzey; grandchildren Jessica (David) Baumgartner and Jonathan (Elise); and great-grandchildren Henry Berry, Allison (Josh) Ryan, Stephanie Ellzey and Caroline Ellzey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
When she wasn’t traveling, you could find her volunteering at South Central Regional Medical Center or involved in numerous other activities in the Laurel community. She was a member of the Garden Club, the Jubilee Singers, and a founding member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she also sang in the choir.
Affectionately known as the “Energizer Bunny,” she was always on the go. She rarely missed her water aerobics and stretch classes, attended many dance competitions, sporting events, and supported not only her grandchildren, but the children of Laurel Christian School. Her impact was multi-generational — touching those in her family, church family and the community.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made in her memory to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Laurel or your favorite charity.
The family sends a special thank you to the St. Tammany Parish Hospice staff for their loving care of our Mimi.
A small graveside service will be at Lake Park Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
