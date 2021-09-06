Virginia "Jenny" Bush Welborn passed away on Sept. 3, 2021 in Hattiesburg. She was 62 years of age.
Not many people have a heart as big as Jenny’s. She loved people, but her love for animals exceeded most. She never met a stranger or a stray that she wouldn’t help and she always put others needs before her own. Jenny was “one-of-a-kind."
She will be deeply missed, never forgotten and always in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents C.D. and Elizabeth Bush and Ernest and Ava Lee Thornton; parents Abryon and Betty Bush; sister June Elizabeth Bush; nephew Dallas Bush; and husband Trent Welborn.
She is survived by her brothers Jim (Alicia) Bush of Collins, David (Denise) Bush of Raleigh and Tim (Lynn) Purvis of Elberta, Ala.; sister Jan (Stevie Dale) Maskew of Ellisville; aunt Judy Smith of Laurel; niece Dakota Bush of Raleigh; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation for Mrs. Welborn will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 with burial to follow in Sharon Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Luke Johnson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Mark Smith, Jason Smith, Mason Smith, Bubba Landrum, J.J. Powell and Mikel Landrum.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.