Services were at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton for Mrs. Virginia Clark Thornton, 92, of Ellisville. Virginia passed from this life on May 15, 2022 at Plaza Community Living Center in Pascagoula. Rev. Teddie Turrentine officiated the service and burial followed in Davis Clark Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Claude Manning, Keith Schwartz, Kenny Clark, Brad Hutto, Gary DenBleyker and John Boyd.
Virginia was born on Oct. 8, 1928, in Richton. After completing the sixth grade at Linda Grammar School, Virginia entered Richton School where she graduated in 1945. She moved to Laurel and entered the workforce at Reliance Garment Manufacturing, where she remained for several years. Virginia followed her husband Lester to the Permian Basin Oil Fields around Odessa and Midland, Texas, where he worked as a driller.
After retirement, they moved back to Ellisville, where she attended church at First Baptist Church and later Buck Creek Baptist Church with her elderly mother.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Lester Thornton; parents Leonard and Dicie Clark; and brother Dr. Howard Clark of Morton.
She is survived by two sons, Jerry Thornton of Gautier and Ronald Dean (Lisa) Thornton of Mobile, Ala.; daughter Deborah Thornton West; brothers Charles (Ann) Clark of Grand Bay, Ala., and McKinley Ray (Jane) Clark of Pascagoula; and grandchildren River Nix, Jennifer Schwartz, Joey Weil, William “Woody” Thornton, Justin Dean Thornton, Marcie Crawford, Christian Gee and Laurin Busby.
Jones and Son Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
