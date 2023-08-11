Virginia Clark Wallace

Virginia “Ginger” Clark Wallace died peacefully at UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. For the past three years, she had been a resident at Kirkwood by the River Assisted Living Facility in Birmingham.
She was born in Indianola on July 20, 1955, to Mary and James Clark.
She lived in Jackson during her early adult life where she worked at Earle and Joseph and had many friends and was active in her church. She enjoyed yearly trips to the New York’s Broadway Theaters with friends in her travel group. She met Bill Wallace, they married in 1995 and lived happily 25 years at their residence on Old Bay Spring Road in Laurel. They worked together at Wallace Drugs.
Ginger was a kind, caring and loving person. She enjoyed creating flower arrangements and was a member of the Laurel Garden Club. Ginger will be remembered for hosting beautiful parties. Active in her church, First United Methodist of Laurel, she was a member of the Altar Guild and worked on the committee to install stained glass windows in the sanctuary.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mary and James Clark; and her husband William E. “Bill” Wallace.
She is survived by her stepdaughter Amy Wallace Nosef; granddaughters Rebecca and Lindsey Nosef; sisters Donna Clark Cutrer (Raleigh), Lena Clark Blakeney (Tony) and Diann Clark Tillman; nieces and nephews Heather Tillman McLemore (Mac), Mallory Cutrer Cooper (Devin), Dr. Clark Cutrer (Alyson) and Dr. Jack Cutrer (Jordan); great-nieces and great-nephews Isabella McLemore, Naomi, Maggie and Levi Cooper, and Raleigh and Grace Cutrer; and brother-in-law, John Wallace, MD.
A funeral service will be at First United Methodist Church in Laurel on Monday, Aug. 14. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., followed by the service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. with interment in Lake Park Cemetery. Dr. Daniel Hawthorne will officiate.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 420 Fifth Ave, Laurel, MS 39440 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
