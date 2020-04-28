Virginia Flynt Varner, born on Jan. 8, 1933, was the youngest daughter of Lonnie and Maud Flynt. Virginia passed from this life at 87 years old on April 25, 2020.
Virginia worked Reliance just out of high school, where she met and married the love of her life Joe Varner.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Joe Varner; one daughter, Jennifer Carol Varner; four brothers, Leon, Stanford, Wilmer and Burl Flynt; and two sisters, Jewel Pridgen and Grace Graves.
She is survived by two daughters, Janet Thornhill and husband Jim of Laurel and Cherie West and husband Steve of Laurel; one grandson, Gary West and wife Meredith; and three great-grandchildren, Mary Clayton, Jackson Ward and John Walker West of Hattiesburg.
She loved to cook and sew, work with her many plants and flowers and bird watch.
A special thank you to Guardian Angels Personal Care Home and Southern Care Hospice for taking care of her through her end of life.
A graveside service was Tuesday, April 28, at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
