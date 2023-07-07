Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church for Mrs. Virginia LaVigne Kirkpatrick, 85, of Hattiesburg, who died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Mrs. Kirkpatrick will best be remembered for her deep love for Jesus Christ, her service to others and her musical talents.
She was born Wilma Virginia LaVigne in Laurel, attended public school and graduated from Laurel Gardiner High School in 1955. She attended Jones County Junior College and Mississippi Southern College/The University of Southern Mississippi, where she received a B.A. in music in 1959. During her time at MSC/USM, she met Bud Kirkpatrick and they were married in June 1959. The couple enjoyed traveling, camping, civic activities and supporting their Golden Eagles, especially in baseball.
Following graduation and marriage, she taught music in the Richton and Beaumont public school systems. After becoming a mother, she focused her attention on her children and volunteered in many areas.
Mrs. Kirkpatrick was a member of Parkway Heights United Methodist Church, serving the music and youth programs. Through the years, her service included being an adult choir member and soloist, handbell choir member, children’s Sunday school teacher, children’s music program director, children’s choir director, children’s handbell choir director, youth Sunday School teacher, youth fellowship leader, youth handbell choir director, women’s Bible class leader and prayer ministry member. Additionally, she volunteered for 10 years at West Lake United Methodist Church, serving as Director of Music Ministries, choir director, youth director and handbell choir director, as well as in the children’s and senior adult ministries.
For 10 years, Mrs. Kirkpatrick was co-leader of Girl Scout Troop 151. During that time, she served as a board member for the Gulf Pines Girl Scout Council, directed a summer day camp and led music workshops at various scouting events. Her contributions were recognized with the awarding of the Magnolia Award, the highest leadership honor in the Gulf Pines Girl Scout Council.
Throughout the community, she was involved with several organizations, including Women Aglow, where she served as president, and the Daylily Society, where she served with her husband as co-director of publicity. She worked alongside her husband in supporting his numerous contributions to USM and Hattiesburg.
Mrs. Kirkpatrick was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, William Ellis “Bud” Kirkpatrick and her parents Collis Vasco LaVigne and Bessie Pearl Randall LaVigne.
She is survived by her son David Kirkpatrick of Gulfport; her daughter Kathy Bailey and her son-in-law John Bailey of Hattiesburg; two grandchildren, Heather Bailey and Jeremy Bailey (Rachel); and two great-grandchildren, Addison Bailey and Audrey Bailey.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home and will lie in state at 9 a.m. Monday at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church.
The family suggests memorials be directed to the following organizations, which were dear to the Kirkpatricks: William E. “Bud” Kirkpatrick Scholarship, USM Foundation, 118 College Dr., #5210, Hattiesburg, MS 39406; Parkway Heights United Methodist Church Youth Ministry, 240 Hardy St., Hattiesburg, MS 39401; Rice and Beans Ministry, c/o Jamie Russell, 1258 Ovett-Moselle Road, Ellisville, MS 39437.
