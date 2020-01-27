Virginia McWilliams, 86, of Laurel died on Jan. 25, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Lonnie L. McWilliams Jr.; son David McWilliams; mother Martha Landrum; father Gus Landrum; sister Avis Alexander; and brother Freddie Landrum.
She is survived by her sister Gussie Hicks; her son Richard A. (Tony) McWilliams; daughter-in-law Martha McWilliams; granddaughter Heather Brown; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Virginia was a longtime member of The Church of the Nazarene.
Services will be at the Laurel Church of the Nazarene on Thursday, Jan. 30 with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and the service following at 3. Internment will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Wayne Williams will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Edwin Brown, Patrick Brown, Anthony Smith, Doug Prince, Gus Landrum, and Larry Landrum. Honorary pallbearers will be Cristian Brown, Billy Prince, Billy Joe Prince and Mike Hodge.
