Virginia Myers Kuykendall, 75, was born Nov. 19, 1946, and went to her heavenly home on Oct. 17, 2022.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Kathrine Myers; infant brother David Myers; and grandparents Effie and Bruney Leggett and Oscar and Lillian Myers.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years Roy Kuykendall; their daughter Rhonda K. Robinson and her husband Patrick; grandson Drew Robinson; her sister Charlotte Holifield (Ronnie); brother Cecil Myers Jr. (Lana); and a host of nieces and nephews. She was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Chase Myers, Clint Myers, Drew Robinson, Patrick Robinson, Mark Clark and Butch Hinshaw.
Services will be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel on Thursday, Oct. 20, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and the service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Memorial Gardens of Laurel. Dr. Billy Dowdy and Dr. Tom Leggett will officiate the service.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
