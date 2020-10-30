Virginia Parker Jefcoat, 96, of the Hebron Community died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. John Reid will officiate.
She was a member of the Hebron Baptist Church in Hebron
She was preceded in death by her husband Holmes Hollis Jefcoat.
She is survived by sons Thomas Jefcoat (Dunbar) of Springdale, Ark. and Allen Jefcoat (Therese) of Gonzales, La.; daughter Janice Shoemaker (Gary) of Laurel; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
