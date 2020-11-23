Virginia Rosenberger

Virginia "Gingy" Rosenberger was born in Ignacio, Colo., Jan. 24, 1922 and passed from this life on Nov. 23, 2020 at the age of 98.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roger H. Waller; father; and mother Jereline Rischard; her brother Howard Waller; sisters Ruby Farris and Wilma Hawkins, all from California.
She is survived by her daughters Sandy L. Barnett and Susan K. Perkins, and her son John David Rosenberger; her grandchildren Cynthia E. Stricklin, Michael D. Barnett, James H. Johnson, Tiffany Pendergrass and Melanie Mott; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She attended school in Ignacio, Colo., and graduated from high school in Colton, Calif., in 1939. She met her husband at March Field, Calif., in 1939 while going to beauty school.
They were married Nov. 30, 1940. She worked as a beauty operator and a telephone operator for 10 years. She started bowling in 1956 with John and her mother. She loved bowling and worked in the bowling business for 16 years. She bowled with her husband John and also bowled with her daughters Susan and Sandy. She dearly loved all of her bowling friends.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. An additional visitation will be Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church, 2001 Hardy St. in Hattiesburg, beginning at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11. Rev. John Karle will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Laurel.
