Virginia Turner passed away on Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. Interment will be immediately following the service. At the request of the family, as no register book will be available to sign, please leave your messages of condolence, encouragement and memories to share for the family on the tribute wall of Ms. Turner’s Memorial Page found at www.ChapelofAngelsFH.net. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.