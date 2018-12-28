Virginia Young Holifield, 90, of Laurel died Dec. 26, 2018 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born Feb. 13, 1928.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker’s Crossing Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow. Brother Eddie Bryant will officiate.
She was a long-time member of Tucker’s Crossing Baptist Church. She retired from Masonite then worked at the Jones County Chancery Clerk’s office in Laurel and Ellisville. She was a member of Laurel Chapter No. 24 Order of the Easter Star since 1963. She served as Worthy Matron in 1971 and organist from 1972-2012.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Glenn S. Holifield; her parents Vernon and Linnie Young; sister Kathryn Moss; granddaughter Virginia Leigh (Ginger) Chatham; mother-in-law and father-in-law Morgan and Cora Holifield; and son-in-law James H. Chatham.
She is survived by her son Terry L. Holifield and his wife Sylvia; granddaughters Shelley H. Davis and Kelsey Wicker and husband Brad. She is also survived by her daughter Glenda H. Chatham and grandson John A. Chatham; great-grandchildren Blake and Emily Davis, Cade and Avery Cate Culpepper, and Luke Chatham; and nieces Kay Moss Weldy, Maureen Moss Laird and Nancy Moss Hoda.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Walker, Bob Cranford, Sid Louis Jr., Brian Shoemaker, Scott Shoemaker and Paul Holmes.
