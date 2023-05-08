Vito Patrick Perna Sr. died on May 6, 2023 at Forrest General Hospital with his loved ones at his side. Vito was born on July 9, 1957, in Bronx, N.Y., to Jack and Teresa Perna.
He married the love of his life Tabie Lynne Perna on April 11, 1981, in Wellington, Fla. Vito was a dedicated husband, daddy, papa, brother, uncle, friend and so much more. He was a truck driver for Southern Tire Mart, where he made an impact on everyone he met. If he was not spending time with his grandgirls, he was out supporting his community, whether that be cheering on a baseball team or watching show choir perform. Besides being a dedicated family man, he was also dedicated to his Lord and Savior.
Vito was preceded in death by his parents, son, mother-in-law and brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Tabie; son Vito Patrick Perna Jr. of Nashville; daughters Andi Morgan (James) of Seminary and Dani Perna of Laurel; and six grandchildren, Ava, Eve, Rilee, Charlie, Jules and Thelma.
A service will be Friday, May 12, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the service will follow at 6:30 p.m. Andy Fiala will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
