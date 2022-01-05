Vitula Mott, 81 of Ellisville passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at her residence. She was born Thursday, Feb. 1, 1940. She grew up in French Camp.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 6, from 10-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother T.J. Stroo will officiate.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She spent many days at the ball field watching her children, then her grandchildren and then her great-grandchildren playing sports. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Willie Mott; her parents Jessie and Mattie Collier; sisters Gatha Farrington, Mary Matheny and June McMillan; and her brother Jesse Lenoir Collier.
Survivors include her sons Derrick (Amanda) Mott and Stan Mott; daughters Laverne (Eddie) Robertson and Rhonda Grissom; sister Rachael (Tony) Froemel; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Scott Robertson, Brian Mott, Kyle Mott, Justin Grissom, Adam Rowell and Jesse Shows. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Froemel and Eddie Robertson.
The family gives a special thank you to Mrs. Mott's caregiver Tina Davis for her loving care of their mother.
