Vivian Barefoot Walker, 96, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 while living in Montgomery for the past 12 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Claude A Walker Sr.; her son C.A. Walker Jr.; her daughter Linda Kay Story; her brothers James “Hop” Barefoot, Thurman Barefoot and Ashton Barefoot; her sisters Martha Adams and Carolyn “Polly” Hendry; and one great-grandchild, Anna Claire Tyler.
She was the oldest child of James and Carrie Barefoot.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia (Max) Gantt of Montgomery, Ala.; her brothers Thomas Barefoot of Charleston, Dr. Hyran Barefoot of Jackson, Tenn., and Roy Barefoot of Newton; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren (with another on the way); and one great-great-grandchild.
She worked as a bookkeeper for many years with Circle H Farms in Skene, but she was best known for being a wonderful mother and grandmother to many. She loved unconditionally and always lived out her faith daily. She was very involved in church everywhere she lived.
Even though she moved to Alabama later in life to be near her daughter, she always wanted you to know that she was a Mississippian and was proud of it. We are comforted in knowing that she is whole, healed and home with her Savior. We are thankful that she was our mother, grandmother and sister. Her life certainly was an example of a life well lived.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 27, at Memory Chapel in Laurel, with Brother Randy Clark officiating. Visitation will be at noon with the service following at 2 p.m. Graveside service will immediately follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to Gideon’s International.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.