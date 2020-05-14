Mrs. Vivian Ellzey Butler, 84, of Ellisville gained her heavenly wings with her family members by her side on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born Tuesday, Oct. 1, 1935, in Jones County.
Graveside services will be Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m. at Centerville Baptist Church Cemetery in Soso. Burial will follow. Brother Seth "Bear" Ellzey will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Vivian Ellzey Butler was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and devoted friend who is truly going to be missed by everyone who knew her. She loved the Lord without a shadow of a doubt, he was her savior.
She was preceded in death by parents Charlie Alson and Georgia Ellzey; son Douglas Mann; sister Eva Ellzey; and brother Vester Ellzey.
Survivors include her daughters Mary Gilbert (James) and Francis LeCabellec (Paul), both of Laurel: sons Curtis Mann (Shelia) of Tyler, Texas, and Johnny Mann of Laurel; brother Virgil Ellzey (Laverne) of Dallas; special niece Judy Robbins; special nephew Charlie Ellzey; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and several more loving family members.
Pallbearers will be Michael Dennis, Zachary LeCabellec, Kris LeCabellec, Jay Doole, Scott Mann and Hunter Mann.
Special thanks to her devoted caregiver Mary Gilbert, doctors and staff of Forrest General Hospital and Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg.
