Vivian Gore DeLoach

Vivian DeLoach, 69, passed on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Stone Mountain, Ga.
A memorial service will be Saturday, April 9, at 1 p.m. at Mallalieu Charge United Methodist Church. Rev. Dr. Llewellyn C. Peyton, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Nora Davis Cemetery and a repast will be in the church hall.
Vivian was born Oct. 23, 1952, in Laurel to the late Alvin Gore Sr. and Maycie Keahey Gore. She was the eldest sibling and loving sister to Glenn Allen and Alvin Jr. Her early childhood education started with attending Dr. and Mrs. B.E. Murph kindergarten, Nora Davis Elementary and Idella Washington Jr. High School. The Freedom of Choice law allowed for Vivian to be among the first African American students to integrate and attend the Stuart M. Jones Junior High School. She excelled and later graduated from R.H. Watkins High School. In 1974, she continued her education and attended the University of Southern Mississippi and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science.
Vivian’s degree led her to a prestigious and successful career. She began her federal career in August 1977 at the Department of Interior in Washington, D.C. As a military spouse, she obtained a wealth of experience in her federal civil servant career in a variety of positions. In August 1978 to January1979, she worked for the Department of the Navy at Quantico Marine Corp Base in Quantico, Va.; Department of Army in Fort McClellan Army Base in Anniston, Ala., from January1979 to September 1980. She transferred to Department of Veteran’s Affairs in September 1980. at the VA Regional Office in Jackson, MS. where she served one year in the loan guaranty division.
In 1981, she transferred to the San Diego Regional Office and progressed through various positions within the agency to include positions in the Veterans Services Division Fiduciary Unit and human resources. She Transferred to the Atlanta Regional Office in 1985 as fiduciary accounts examiner. She returned to the San Diego Regional Office in September 1988 as a veterans benefits counselor. She transferred back to the Atlanta Regional Office in 1990, where she held progressively responsible positions as a veterans benefits counselor, section chief in the Veterans Services Division and unit chief in the Education Division.
Vivian loved God and she loved her church. She was a member of Mallalieu United Methodist Church in Laurel, where she served as pianist during her high school years. In Stone Mountain, she attended and served at St. Timothy United Methodist Church. Vivian's hobbies were spending time with family, traveling with her friends, watching movies, swimming and dancing. Listening to music was one of her favorite pastimes. She was a loving and caring person, devoted daughter, mother and friend, always thinking of others first and a real people person. “To know her was to love her.”
Vivian leaves to cherish her loving memory with her mother Maycie Keahey Gore; brother Alvin Gore Jr.; two sons, Brian DeLoach and Stephen DeLoach; two granddaughters, Jackson DeLoach and Bella DeLoach; daughter-in-law Alicia DeLoach; soon-to-be daughter-in-law Danielle Russell; sister-in-law Patricia Gore; nieces Lindsey Gore, Lauren Gore and Kelsey Gore; nephew Neal Gore; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Vivian was preceded in death by her father Alvin Gore Sr. and brother Glenn Gore.
