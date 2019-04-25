Vivian Johnson Braddock Moss went to her heavenly home on April 24, 2019. She was born on Sept. 6, 1919 and passed away at the age of 99.
Mrs. Moss was a self-taught seamstress and retired from Reliance Manufacturing. She was the oldest member of Indian Springs Baptist Church and will also be remembered as the No. 1 Mustang fan.
Mrs. Moss was a resident of Comfort Care and the family thanks the staff for the excellent care she received.
Mrs. Moss was married at the age of 17 to her first husband, Rufus Braddock, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her second husband, Harold Moss; granddaughter Torri Braddock; brothers Kermit, Earl, Evon and Clark Johnson; sisters Versie Peahart and Eva Spears; and son-in-law George Calloway.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Charles Kennedy Braddock of Byram; daughter, Carolyn Braddock Calloway of Laurel; two brothers, Noah Ivy Johnson of Saucier and Virgil Tillman Johnson of Gulfport; grandchildren Rita C. Herrington (Clif), Rhonda Sullivan (Joel), Renee’ Welch and Nina Rhea Coats (Kyle); great-grandchildren, Darren Welch (Jaime), Casey Herrington (Melanie), Deidra Taylor (Lance), Cayla Ledlow (Matt), Dirk Welch, Konner Sullivan (Kashay), Kameron Sullivan, Garrett Goodwin, Kelli Sullivan, Zach Coats, and Katie Coats; and great grandchildren, Calloway Taylor, Taylor Herrington, Caroline Taylor, Finley Welch, Kullen Sullivan, Tatum Herrington, Grayson Ledlow, Kolt Sullivan and Tessa Herrington. She also leaves behind her friend and roommate Delores Fleming.
Services will be at Indian Springs Baptist Church on Friday, April 26. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the service will be at 2. Dr. Richard Clark will officiate. Interment will be private.
The great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.