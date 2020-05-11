Vivian was born May 4, 1921 and left this worldly life May 8, 2020 at the beautiful age of 99. She was a giving and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, loving all of her family and many friends.
She was a lifelong member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church serving in the choir and as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a gifted seamstress, making clothes and quilts for her children. Many will remember her as a dedicated clerk at Allen Mixon Grocery for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Trilby Brashier; two sons, Donnis and John; parents John Oliver Lightsey and Reny Idell Waldrup Lightsey; brothers Clifton, G.R., Oliver, Luther and Dr. Billy Lightsey; one sister, Lurline Coleman; and one great-grandchild, Madison Ramirez.
She is survived by one son, Roy (Rose Ann) Brashier; daughter Emma McFarland; grandchildren Roy, Ronda, Tamara, Sheri and Dan; and great-grandchildren David, Daniel, Christopher, Johnny, David, Jerod, Jacob, Wyatt, Grayson, Zoe and Remi.
Memory Chapel is in charge of graveside services at Philadelphia Methodist Cemetery on Monday at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Philadelphia Cemetery fund.
Brother Larry Sappington will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Billy McClelland, Rick McClelland, Bodie Leggett, Sherman Livingston Jr., Craig Knight, Kenny Reeves and Colby Reeves.
Her most favorite saying was: “Rejoice, this is the day the Lord has made. Rejoice and be glad in it.” She did just that every day. Thank you to the staff and nurses at Jones County Rest Home, doctors, nurses, staff and special caregivers, Cecelia and Gail Milsap.
