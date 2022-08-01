Vivian Lynn Brooks, 63, of Ellisville passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Ellisville. She was born Wednesday, July 22, 1959, in Wayne County.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Robby Johnson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Vivian was a member of Journey Church. She is a retired school teacher of 28 years in the Glade Community. Vivian found her greatest happiness in life being with her family. It was with her children and grandchildren that her beautiful smile and laughter could be seen and heard by everyone. They were what she was the most proud of in her life, her greatest achievements and accomplishments. She loved gatherings at her home with her family and always wanted them to be special and memorable so that when she was gone, they would have memories of the wonderful times together. Holidays at her home were her favorite. She loved to bake sweets and wanted everyone to “come over and get some.” She loved the Christmas lights in the Smoky Mountains, where she coined the phrase “baaaby looooook” over and over at every different light they passed. She was bull-headed and stubborn but also driven. That’s what pushed her to return to college on her 30s to not only obtain a degree, but a master’s in elementary education. She spent 28 years in the school system and had part in teaching hundreds of children during that time. No one ever left her presence without hearing “love you.” Rest easy, Momma, and “we love ya.”
She was preceded in death by her parents D.L. and Lois Chapman Bishop; siblings Gloria Aaron, Davis “Torchy” Bishop, Marilyn Ratcliff and Charlie Bishop; nieces Tina Cosper and Angie Buckley; and great-nephew Andrew Buckley.
Survivors include her daughter Nikki Webber (Joey); son Josh Brooks (Amber); grandchildren Logan Pippen, Lexi Pippen and Jada Brooks; sisters Jeanette Allgood and Deborah Gilbert (Gerald); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Logan Pippen, Joey Pippen, Jason Allgood, Jonathan Cosper, Justin Aaron and Joseph Graham.Honorary pallbearer will be David Aaron.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.