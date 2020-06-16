Voncile B. Cheek, 81, went to be with Jesus at 12:14 p.m. June 15, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents Martin Bankston and Daryl Boutwell Bankston; sister Myrtle Rose; brothers Edward, James, J.D., Jack and Vondell Bankston; and nephews Lonnie Richards and Ronald Richards.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years Clarence Cheek; brother Frank Bankston (Ottie Bankston); children Michael Cheek (Delta Cantrelle) and Dr. Stacey Cheek Williams (Jonathan Williams); grandchildren Zachary A. Cheek, Madison E. Cheek, and Noah, Emma, Joseph, Olivia and Isabelle Williams; and great-grandson Elijah A. Cheek. She is also survived by special nieces Francine Jefcoat (George Jefcoat), Deborah Haas (Ed Haas), Deidra Baucum (Marlan Baucum) and many other nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Grace Covenant Church. She retired from Laurel Country Club as a bookkeeper.
Interment will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery on Thursday, June 18, at 10 a.m. with Brother Glenn McElhenny officiating.
Special thank you to Dr. Jennie Stanford for her compassionate care.
