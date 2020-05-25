On Saturday May 23, 2020, Vondell Smith, a loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 76.
Vondell was born in Laurel along with seven brothers and sisters to Bennie Smith Sr. and Maggie Dell Busby Smith. He was husband to Winnie J. Smith for 52 years and his proudest accomplishment was being a father to his three children.
He was preceded in death by both parents; two sisters; one brother; and his oldest son Dale Smith.
He is survived by his wife Winnie Smith; daughter Wendy Hall (Jimbo); youngest son Curtis Smith (Kandi); sisters Iva Jewel Jones (Hillard) and Wanda Joyce Simon (Wayne); brothers Bennie Smith Jr. (Joan) and Howard Smith (Mildred); grandchildren Daniel and Alyssa; a great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private funeral at Myrick cemetery on Wednesday, May 27, provided by Memory Chapel Funeral home.
