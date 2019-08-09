Vonnie Dean (Eubanks) Guthrie, 87, passed away peacefully Aug. 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 21, 1932, in Lucedale to Everett and Pearlie Eubanks. She moved to Laurel in 1952 after marrying Robert Glen "Mo" Guthrie Sr.
For many years, Vonnie worked at Bell South Telephone Company as a directory assistance operator. After her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering with the Telephone Pioneers and made many friends selling Bell's Best Cookbooks at fairs and festivals. She enjoyed shopping, dining out, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She also loved Christmas and collecting Santa Claus figurines.
She was known for her generous ways and loving heart and modeled her life after Ephesians 4:32, “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
Vonnie was a dedicated mother, grandmother and aunt. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially enjoyed her role as "DingDong" as her grandchildren and many fondly called her.
Vonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years Robert Glen Guthrie Sr.; infant son Joey Guthrie; and daughter Glenda Guthrie Shows. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mellie Jane (Eubanks) Holifield and Beth (Eubanks) Dickerson; and one brother, Pete Eubanks.
She is survived by her son Robert "Robby/Arlo" Glen Guthrie Jr. of Daphne, Ala.; grandchildren Sally Shows and Joey Shows; son-in-law Ruel Shows, sister Willene Eubanks; and brothers Knoxie Eubanks and Don Eubanks both of Leakesville.
She loved all of her friends and family and enjoyed being an aunt to a host of nieces and nephews. She shared a special bond with nieces Melissa Ann "Missy/Lisa" Holifield and Tracey Lynn (Holifield) Hill and husband Shane Hill. She fondly called her great nieces Haley Brooke Hill and Macey Jane Hill and nephew Austin Hill her grandchildren, and they were the apples of her eyes.
She is also survived by her best friend and loving companion of 16 years, Allan Blacker, of Ocean Springs and his son Walter Blacker and daughter and son-in-law Pauline and John Grigsby.
Visitation will be at Ellisville Funeral Home from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, with services to follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Shelton Baptist Church cemetery in Moselle.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Guthrie, Sammy Guthrie, John Guthrie, Andy Guthrie, Dickie Landrum, Matt Eubanks, Willie Shows, Austin Hill, Greg Shows and Jonathan Gainey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Walter Blacker, John Grigsby and Hayes Thompson.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
