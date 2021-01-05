W. Jerry Sellers, known affectionately to many as "Pop," 79, of Laurel passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg after a brief illness.
Jerry was a truck driver for Northern Electric/Sunbeam Oster for 32 years. He continued in the trucking industry at Whitestone Trucking until his retirement in 2016.
He loved baling hay, tending to his cows and growing a garden to share with family and friends. He was an active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where he served as Sunday school superintendent for many years. Pop loved greeting everyone at church and giving candy to all of the children.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wilson A. Sellers and Inda Sellers; brother Julius "Sonny" Sellers; and daughter Stacey Melinda Sellers.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years Shirley Windham Sellers; daughters Sylvia (Sylvester) Busby and Teresa (Barry) Howse; grandchildren Justin (Jana) Cooley, Katelyn Cooley (Clint Harris), Channing (Lauren) McCarty, Lakin (Blake) Sullivan and Bryce Harr; great-grandchildren Cooper Cooley, Avery Cooley, Emmaline Cooley, Cash Harris, Kolton Harris and soon-to-be baby Callum McCarty; sisters Jean Williams, Phyllis Beeching, Barbara Foshee, Sue Pryor and Shelia Shoemake; sister-in-law Judy Sellers; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 9, in the sanctuary of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 1. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery. Rev. Dave Moran will officiate.
The family requests that all visitors wear a mask.
