W. L. "Bill" Hess Jr., 94, of Belle Chasse, La., passed away on April 5, 2020 in Pachuta. He was born Aug. 22, 1925 to Willie and Dora (Martin) Hess Sr., in Big Ben LA.
Memorial services will beat a later date at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Gretna, La.
Bill voluntarily enlisted in the Navy during World War II at 16 years of age. Serving as a Naval pilot, he was shot down over the Pacific on three separate occasions, eventually transitioning to a gunner's mate on the USS Enterprise after sustaining multiple injuries.
After his service, he retired with Getty Oil and started HUB Energy Services, Inc. which was headquartered and operated in Belle Chasse for 30 years.
Mr. Hess was a member of First Baptist Church in Laurel and also a member of First Baptist Church in Belle Chasse.
W. L. "Bill" Hess Jr. is survived by his sons Gary (Karla) Hess, Karl "Shorty" (Kathy) Hess and Bill (Alyssa) Hess; daughter Jon Hess (Dale) Lightsey; brothers Roy (Karen) Hess and Johnny (Irene) Hess; sister Dora Hess (Curtis) Roeder; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life for 67 years Lorraine Hess; his parents Willie and Dora Hess Sr.; brothers Robert, Henry, Huey and Jerry; and sister Julia.
Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.
