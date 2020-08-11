Walter Bevill Green of Sandersville passed away on Au. 8, 2020 from COVID-19. Born on April 8, 1938, he was 82 years old.
Mr. Green is survived by his wife of 62 years Charlotte Ishee Green; son Robert A. Green (Sara) of Starkville; daughter Kaye Lunsford (Courtney) of Crystal Beach, Texas; granddaughter Kathryn Green Ashmore (William); grandsons Taylor Lunsford (Tiffany) and Mason Lunsford; and two great-grandchildren, Ella Ashmore and Rory Lunsford. He also leaves behind his brother Adrian (Bonnie); sister-in-law Lonnie; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Hulon; mother Deane McCoy; brother Truman; sister Audrey Scales; and granddaughter Lindsay Lunsford.
Walter was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was always willing to help those in need. He was active in his church, having taught many Sunday school classes, enjoyed working with children, and led the RA’s at First Baptist Church in Taylors, S.C. He was a member of Florence Congregational Methodist Church in Sandersville, where he also sang in the choir. During his life, he served on countless church committees. After a career in insurance and steel sales that took him to Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, he retired to Sandersville to be near his mother-in-law and father-in-law.
He was a Mason and served as Worshipful Master of the Lodge in Taylors in 1982. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserve at the rank of lieutenant colonel after 36 years of service. While a member of the Mississippi National Guard, he led troops from Starkville into Oxford to ensure the integration of the University of Mississippi.
Walter loved the outdoors, whether it was hunting and fishing with his family before his children left for college, boating or working in the yard. He was an avid reader with a book never far from his reach. He was a lifelong learner, having completed multiple correspondence courses with the Army and read the entire encyclopedia more than once. His primary goal in life was to ensure his family was provided for and his children graduated from college. He was more than pleased that they have six college degrees between the two of them.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
