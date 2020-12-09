Walter Jefferson "Buck" Ishee Jr. passed away on Dec. 7, 2020 at the age of 99. He was born on Dec. 3, 1921 in Jasper County. He served as an airplane mechanic in the 568th Army Air Force, where he was stationed in Alaska from 1942-1945.
Buck married Winnie Dowling of Heidelberg on July 19, 1942. They lived in Jasper County until moving to Taylorsville, where they raised their five children, Dianne, Ronnie, Donnie, Dorothy and Christine. In the late 1940s, Buck and his father started Taylorsville Lumber Company. After closing shop in 1969, he spent many years in the logging and trucking industry.
His greatest passion in life was racing. As a racing enthusiast, he built dirt track race cars that raced all over the South. Later, that switched to super-modified race cars for asphalt tracks and those cars raced for many years on many tracks across the South. He was widely known for his outstanding mechanical abilities. Many years later, that passion was replaced with his love for fishing. His happy place was at his fishing camp on Eagle Lake.
Buck was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Winnie Dowling Ishee; parents Walter Jefferson and Flaula Lee Sims Ishee; sisters Dorothy Jean Ishee, Marjorie (Rector) Graham and Ruby (Robert) Sumrall; brothers-in-law Cecil Blackledge and CD Hankins; and sons-in-law
Billy T. Ainsworth and Danny Wilson.
Survivors include his five children, Dianne Ainsworth, Ronnie (Patti) Ishee, Donnie (Phyllis) Ishee, Dorothy Wilson and Christine (Bruce) Stringer; grandchildren Jennifer Barber, Bucky (Amanda) Ainsworth, Laurie LeBlanc, Michael Ainsworth, Heather (Bobby Joe) Miles, Lauren (Bernabe) Molina, Luke Ishee, Beaux (Carla) Ishee, Gabe (Katie) Ishee, Misty Ishee, Nathan Humphries, Jessica (Scott) Hankins, Jeremy (Anna Rae) Wilson, Andrew (Carly) Wilson, Daniel Stringer and Maegan Stringer; great-grandchildren Josh (Taylor) Gable, Reed Barber, Reece Barber, Benton Barber, Bryce Ainsworth, Macy Ainsworth, Cassidy (Shawn) Wiseman, Cole LeBlanc, Graceland Baldwin, Alex Blakeney, Victoria Blakeney, John Murphy Miles, Lucas Molina, Copper Molina, London (Courtney) Ishee, Chloe Ishee, Bailey Ishee, Ryan Ishee, Allie (Dallas) Dubois, Parker Ishee, Spencer Ishee, Hemi Humphries, Mia Humphries, Nikki Hankins, Anna Claire Hankins, Caroline Hankins and Harper Wilson; great-great-grandchildren Kyson, Krew and Kipp Gable; sisters Elaine Ishee Hankins and Joan Ishee Blackledge; and a host of nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 2:30 pm at Fellowship Cemetery. Brother Frankie Clark will officiate.
Buck was a member of First Baptist Church of Taylorsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fellowship Cemetery, P.O. Box 173, Taylorsville, MS 39168.
