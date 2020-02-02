Walter “Billy” Magee, 73, of Soso passed away on Feb. 1, 2020.
He was born on July 1, 1946 in New Hampshire. He was self-employed as a farmer who loved working outside and with his cattle. He was a member of Hebron Methodist Church and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his mother Marie Graves Magee and his granddaughter Reed Elsie Magee.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 50 years Lana Magee; sons Derek Magee (Laverne) and Brian Magee (Amanda); four grandchildren, Christian, Hannah, Kendall and Marleigh Magee; and special aunt Mary Ann Graves.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel. Services will be at Hebron Methodist Church on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Hebron Methodist Church Cemetery. Brother Zeb Manning will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Taylor McLemore III, Jared Ezell, Chris Ezell, Michael Graves, Mark Graves and Kenny Jefcoat. Honorary pallbearer will be Jason Allred.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.