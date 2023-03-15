Walter Raleigh Barker, 85, of Laurel passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at his home with his family at his side.
Walter was born on Sept. 5, 1937, in Dentville in Copiah County. He earned his B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Mississippi and his Master of Science and his Ph.D. in civil engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. After receiving his honorable discharge from the U. S. Navy, Walter spent his career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a research civil engineer at the research facility in Vicksburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Pitts Barker and Elma Sullivan Barker; his first wife Carolyn Templeton Barker; his brothers Robert P. Barker, James Barker and Glen Barker; and sisters Katherine Barker Hatfield, Elizabeth Ann Barker, Reba Murphey, Dorothy Banes and Rachel Hill.
Walter is survived by his wife Katherine Britton Barker; his sister Mary Francis Taylor; son David Harrison (Mona); daughters Lesa Harrison Baker (Richard) and Katherine Harrison Tigar (Tom); and grandchildren Hannah Harrison, Matthew Harrison, Grace Harrison, John Harrison and Thomas Baker.
Pallbearers will be David Harrison, Bob Barker, Matthew Harrison, John Harrison, Richard Baker and Thomas Baker. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Tigar, Ellis Creight Britton, Al Barker Hill, Eulon Britton, Cameron Edwards, Drew Hunt and Mike Smith.
Visitation for Walter will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Laurel First United Methodist Church, and the celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. at Pine Bluff Cemetery in Hazlehurst.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the non-profit Aid to Infrastructure, 1150 Pratt Road, Blanchester, OH 45107, or at www.aidtoinfrastructure.com.
