Walter “Pete” Tynes, 80, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at his residence in Raymond. A native of Jayess and longtime resident of Raymond, Pete was an entrepreneur in the HDD Pipeline Industry, and the oil and gas industry, in which he owned several businesses including Parchem, Inc. and co-owned Mississippi Mud, Inc.
Mr. Tynes was preceded in death by his parents Quin and Vera Tynes.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Price Tynes of Raymond; two sons, Tim Tynes and his wife Kim of Petal and Terry Tynes and his wife Holly of Raymond; one sister, Betty Jean Tynes of Pearl; two brothers, Thomas Glen Tynes and his wife Becky of Brookhaven and Joe Tynes and his wife Linda of Brandon; four grandchildren, Carly Audiss, Claire Tynes, Luke Tynes and Nicholas Tynes; and a host of extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct, 1, at Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia, where friends may visit with family from 1-3 pm. Interment will follow services in Morgantown Cemetery.
Friends and family may share condolences and memories at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com.
