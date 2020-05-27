Walter Wesley Chandler

Walter Wesley “Sam” Chandler, 86, of Covington, La., died Monday, May 25, 2020 in Covington. He was born Saturday, Oct. 7, 1933 in Smith County.
Private family graveside services will be Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m. at Sylvarena Cemetery. Brother Bill Blair will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements. Sam was an Air Force Pilot in the Korean War and represented his country during Vietnam and the Cold War. He loved to play golf at Dixie Country Club in Laurel and dominos at the VFW in Laurel. Sam will be remembered by the creative nicknames he had for his family and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Chandler; his parents Jesse and Daisy Chandler; and his siblings Mary Helen Stringer, Ed Chandler, Roland Chandler, Willie Chandler and Panell Chandler.
Survivors include his children Danielle Sercovich, Pamela Wagner (Kurt) and Roger Keith Williams; grandchildren Kaitlyn Sercovich, Leslie Hand (TJ), Sheree Prince (Paul) and Josh Wagner (Alicia); six great-grandchildren; one sister, Jane Stephenson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Roger Keith Williams, Kurt Wagner, George Stephenson, Tim Simmons, Dawson Craft and Josh Wagner.
Honorary pallbearer will be Kelly Chandler.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Mr. Chandler’s name to the American Cancer Society.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com.
