Walter “Rip” Regan peacefully left this world to be with his Lord on Nov. 26, 2021, while at his home in Laurel. His wife and best friend of almost seven decades Joyce stayed by his side to comfort him as he left this world.
Walter is survived by his wife Joyce; four children, Keith, Ken, Melanie and Sara; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Born the only child to Nedum and Leona Regan in Excel, Ala., on May 24, 1934, Walter’s life had very humble beginnings and he learned quickly he would have to work for the things he wanted in life. Walter moved four times with his parents before the age of 14 making it difficult to build close friendships as a child. However, there was one friendship from the first grade that would last a lifetime and shape the course of Walter’s life forever. While living in Mexia, Ala., in 1939, Rip met a small red-headed girl named Joyce Ousley in his first-grade class and she became his first real “crush." However, after the first grade he moved to Detroit and remained there for the next several years.
In 1948, Rip moved back to Mexia with his family and shortly after started high school at Monroe County High School in Monroeville, Ala. Rip was good student who excelled in English and History and quickly made friends at Monroe High, but his real achievement was on the football field as a running back for the Monroe County Tigers. Not only would his performance on the field earn him a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, but it also gave him his new name inspired by the way he “Ripped” through the other team’s defensive lines. This name would stick with him for the rest of his life and Walter was now "Rip."
At the age of 17, Rip, who was a master of the pool table, earned the money to buy his first car by beating men twice his age, playing 9-Ball at the local pool hall in Monroeville. He also rekindled a friendship from the first grade with Joyce Ousley and quickly the two fell in love and were inseparable. Shortly before graduation Rip suffered a knee injury that ended his football career and his scholarship opportunity in Tuscaloosa, so college was no longer an option.
In 1953, Rip graduated high school with Joyce by his side and a year later he and Joyce married and began their 67-year marriage. Rip always wanted to be the CEO of a large company and quickly set his sights on achieving his goal with Joyce at his side. Rip started his career working in the stock room at S.H. Kress & Co. in Mobile, Ala., and quickly worked his way into a sales position and then sales management Eventually his hard work earned him a promotion and he became the youngest buyer in the history of Kress Co. and was moved to their New York City store, but bigger things were still to come.
While still at Kress, Rip was recruited by Intercraft Industries in Chicago to be its new sales manager for the Midwest market. From his original management role at Intercraft, Rip quickly advanced to become vice president of sales and eventually president. While president of sales at Intercraft, Rip was approached by Gibraltar Steel of Buffalo, N.Y., and asked to consider the position of CEO, presiding over eight of their companies under the Gibraltar umbrella. With this new position Rip’s lifelong goal of running a company was realized and it was the pinnacle of his career success. He traveled the world, seeing over a dozen different countries and literally flying around the world twice. However, it was the ability to base his office out of Taylorsville that proved to be the best part of this position. He was able to move his family to Laurel and get involved with the local church, where he became a deacon, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.
Nothing gave Rip more happiness in this life than taking care of his family and serving Jesus Christ, who he loved so much. He will be missed by his wife and children more than words can express.
