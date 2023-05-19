Walterine Hurtt Rahaim, 94, of Laurel passed away peacefully and entered her heavenly home the morning of Thursday, May 18, 2023.
She was born Nov. 2, 1928, to Thomas Jefferson Hurtt, Sr. and Sinnie Victoria Walters Hurtt. She attended Glade High School, where she actively participated in her school and her community. One of many star athletes on the varsity basketball team, Mrs. Rahaim won many trophies and championships during her time on the team. During her last state championship game, she won the best prize she would ever have: meeting the love her life Ernest Elias Rahaim.
Mrs. Rahaim had a long and wonderful career as a nurse for more than 42 years, always setting the best example she could for those around her, both in her career and in her home life. She studied and trained at Charity Hospital in New Orleans and continued her training at Charity Hospital in Laurel, and practiced at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. Mrs. Rahaim thought so highly of the physicians and friends she worked with and was a bright light to all of her patients and friends alike.
She was a true friend to everyone who knew her. She could make you feel so comfortable and make anyone feel loved enough to share their feelings and emotions with her. She never met a stranger and always put God and her family before herself. Most of her time was spent in the kitchen doing what she loved most: cooking for her family and loved ones. Like everything she did, she put hard work and grit into learning how to cook and eventually, according to her family and friends, “Sitti” (the Lebanese word for grandmother and how she was known to her family) became one of the best cooks around. To Ernest and her, food was a huge part of community, as well as faith and family, which they proudly passed on to her children and grandchildren over the years.
Time passes and memories remain. Sitti was one of a kind and will always be a huge part of our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Jefferson Hurtt Sr. and Sinnie Victoria Walters Hurt; her loving husband of 64 years Ernest Elias Rahaim of Laurel; her brothers Thomas Hurtt, Ray Hurtt and Thomas Jefferson (TJ) Hurtt of Laurel; and her sister Ava Lee Thornton Anderson of Ellisville.
She is survived by her son Ernest Richard “Ricky” Rahaim (Cynthia) of Heidelberg; her daughter Roma Rose Rahaim Graham (Rick) of Hattiesburg; her grandchildren Dax Rahaim Richmond Graham and Maria Gabrielle Rahaim Graham, both of Hattiesburg, and Charlie Thrash and Heath Thrash; her great-grandchild Andrew Thrash; her niece Judy Smith of Laurel; and a host of other nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very dearly.
A special thanks to her caregivers Alisa Burgess, Michelle Hilbun and the team at Forrest General Hospice.
The family would appreciate any donations be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Jason Smith, Pat O’Donnell, Ricky Rahaim, Paul Elias, Dax Graham and Gathain Fertitta.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, May 22, 5-7:30 p.m. with a rosary to follow for anyone who wishes to pray with the family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with an hour visitation at the church at 9 a.m. prior to the mass for anyone wishing to pay respects. Father Tommy Conway and Father Ignacio Jimenez will concelebrate the mass.
Internment will immediately follow mass in Hickory Grove Cemetery located behind Walmart.
