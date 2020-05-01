Wanda Alyne Leggett, 75, of Heidelberg passed away on April 30, 2020 at Jasper General Nursing Home in Bay Springs.
Mrs. Leggett was a homemaker and a member of Philadelphia Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father Henry Brewer and mother Robert “Robbie” Thigpen Brewer; brother Charles Ray Brewer; and infant sister Annie Brewer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Freddie Leggett; and two sisters, Sylvia Brewer and Doris Tigert.
Graveside services will be at Philadelphia Cemetery in Jasper County on Saturday, May 2, at 10 a.m. Brother Greg Forbus will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Philadelphia Cemetery or a cemetery of your choice in her memory.
