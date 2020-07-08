Wanda Faye White, 78, of Soso died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Sunday, April 5, 1942, in Florida.
Visitation will be Friday, July 10, from noon to 2 p.m. at Shady Grove First Baptist Church in Heidelberg. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at the church with burial to follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Stanley Doggett will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Faye was a faithful member of Shady Grove First Baptist Church in Heidelberg. She loved her job as a pharmacy tech at Fred's Pharmacy in Heidelberg. She enjoyed traveling and camping with Jack. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents Madison and Irene Smith; and brothers Jerry Smith, Bobby Smith, Joe Smith, Eugene Smith, Eddie Smith, Donnie Smith and Clyde Smith.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years Jack White; daughter Wanda Royals (Kirk); sons Jackie White (Toni) and Michael White (Diane); grandchildren Jessica McCraine (Josh), Chad Green (Rebecca), Jon Michael White and Halie Jones (Brandon); great-grandchildren Finley Green, Jack Fisher Green, Charlie Jones and Rylee Jones; sisters Marie Todd, Catherine Nelson, Martha Cuffel (Terry), Nancy Floyd (Alan) and Darlene Woods (Johnny); and brothers Gary Smith, Ronnie Smith.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
