Wanda Gillis Mooney, 74, of Seminary went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Feb/ 3, 2021 at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. She was born Thursday, Aug. 29, 1946 in Coffee Springs, Ala.
She was a wonderful Christian lady who served her Lord in various ways at First Assembly of God in Ellisville. She served as the church pianist, lady's ministry leader and served as the High Teen Sunday school teacher for 40-plus years. She never met a stranger and to know her was to love her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rev. Karo and Margaret Gillis; and brothers James Gillis and JC Gillis.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years Ed Mooney; daughters Angela Hunnell (Kevin) and Amy Hathorn (Jeffrey); grandchildren Jeremy Hunnell (DeAnna), Cody Hunnell (Marlee), Hope Denmark (Joseph) and Jay Hathorn; great-grandchildren Brody Hunnell, Madison Hunnell and Bentlee Hunnell; brother Bob Gillis (Pat); sister Bonnie Beasley (Sonny); honorary sisters JoeAnn Banks and Joan Morris (Kenny); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jason Morris, Joey McRee, Bob McBride, Lance Taylor, Lance McGee and Tim West.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 5, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville First Assembly of God in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Ellisville First Assembly of God and burial will follow in Lighthouse Cemetery. Brother Kenny Morris, Brother Andy Stringfellow and Brother Scott Morris will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
