Mrs. Carl Keyes (Wanda) born July 8, 1916, passed from this life on June 29, 2022 at the age of 105.
Mrs. Keyes lived in Laurel for many years. She was a retired school teacher and a charter member of Highland Baptist Church.
She was living in Hattiesburg at the time of her death and was a member of 38th Avenue Baptist Church.
Mrs. Keyes was preceded in death by her husband Carl A. Keyes and son Carl Patrick Keyes.
Survivors include two daughters, Dawn Clark of Hattiesburg and Judy Ashley of New Iberia, La.; five grandchildren; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation and memorial service will be at 38th Avenue Baptist Church in Hattiesburg on Saturday, July 9. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Lake Park Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Kevin Shearer will officiate.
