Wanda Parish, 68, of Ovett passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at her residence in Ovett. She was born Saturday, June 20, 1953, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Eastview Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. and the burial will follow in Myrick Cemetery. Brother Thomas Montgomery will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda Parish was affectionately known to her family as “Nana." She was a lady who loved her family dearly. They meant everything to her. Nana also made the best pecan pie and potato salad known to man. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father Benjamin Graham.
Survivors include her mother Mary Little; her daughter Michelle Walters (Tim); her sons Richard Parish (Debra), Jeffery Parish (Kim) and Anthony Parish (Keri); her granddaughters Lakken McCardle (Austin), Ashleigh Parish, Hailey Parish, Kennedy Parish and Raghan Peacock; her grandsons Hunter Parish and Fischer Parish; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy Hill and June Shedd; and brother Gary Graham.
Pallbearers will be Fischer Parish, Hunter Parish, James Hill, Jeffery Parish, Tim Walters and Roger Woods.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.