Wanda Sue Pippen King, 76 of Taylorsville, Mississippi passed away from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Jasper General Nursing Home in Bay Springs, Mississippi. She was born Monday, July 30, 1945, in Jones County, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home at 113 Front Street, Taylorsville, Mississippi and on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home. The burial will follow in Edon Baptist Church Cemetery in Stringer, Mississippi. Brother Tommy Shields will officiate. Special music will be performed by Mrs. Cindy Shields. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements. 601-785-6564
Sue was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Taylorsville. She worked at Community Bank in Laurel for many years where she loved helping her customers. She had a servant’s heart and was the Matriarch of her family. She lovingly made sure all of her family were well cared for. She loved to travel with her husband Jerry and their friends. Her greatest loves were her children and grandchildren where she actively supported all of their interests. She loved and was loved dearly by her cousins, nieces, nephews, co-workers and friends.
The Family would like to express their grateful appreciation to the staff of Jasper General Nursing Home who lovingly cared for her for ten years.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Oliver Pippen; mother, Edna Welborn Pippen; and brother, James "Jimmy" Pippen.
Survivors include her loving husband of thirty-six years, Jerry King of Taylorsville, MS; children, Van Gavin Myrick (Denise) of Jal, NM, Wendy Sue Myrick Hardin (Joe) of Taylorsville, MS, Dan Oliver Myrick (Michelle) of Laurel, MS, Vivian King Jones (Jeff) of Taylorsville, MS, Veronica King West (Bryan) of Taylorsville, MS, and Donavon King of New Orleans, LA; grandchildren, Alyssa Myrick (Brad), Krystal Myrick (Brandon), Brittany Purvis (Slade), Kacie Slaton (Taylor), James Coffin, Katlyn Myrick, Malerie Jones (Chris), Jessie Carlisle (Charles), Jacob Jones (Kacey), and Justin Klein (Effie); great-grandchildren, Hagen Keeton, Illyanna Berrington, Averi Ross, Jackson Jones, Jett Jones, Rawls Klein, and Ruthie Klein; sister, Joyce Pippen Hosey; and a host of other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Jones, Bryan West, Jacob Jones, Justin Klein, James Coffin, and Hagen Keeton.
