Warren Holifield of Soso died peacefully in his home on Sept. 7, 2022.
Warren was born in Jackson, but spent his school years in Taylorsville. He was a talented trumpet player and still enjoyed playing the trumpet well into adulthood. He was an avid athlete and proudly wore No. 44 on his basketball jersey, where he played on the varsity team at Taylorsville High. He graduated from Taylorsville High School and William Carey College.
He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Taylorsville, where he was involved in a number of youth group activities. In the most recent years, he re-engaged with the church choir and enjoyed having the opportunity to sing as often as possible.
He was a car enthusiast and always enjoyed working on cars and trucks.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents Wilmer Warren Holifield and Janell Musgrove Holifield of Taylorsville.
He is survived by his daughter Amber Holifield (T.C. Keith) of Collins; and his sister Jan Larsen and brother-in-law Brent Larsen of Houston.
Pallbearers will be Ted Musgrove, Mike Reddock, Lance Musgrove, Carroll Johnson, Robby Myrick and Jeff Myrick
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at Memory Chapel. Interment will follow in Union Line Cemetery in Soso.
