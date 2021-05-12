Warren Bailey Beard, 82, of Soso left this life on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at South Central Regional Hospital. He was born on April 30, 1938, to the parents of the late Frank W. "Jack" Beard and the late Ethel Bailey Beard of Laurel.
He graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in 1956 and attended the University of Southern Mississippi for a short while before joining the U.S. Army in 1960. At the time of his death, he was again attending journalism classes at USM.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Soso and the Laurel Board of Realtors, working with Anchor Real Estate of Laurel.
He is survived by his sister Linda F. Jefcoat of Soso; three children, Dena Johnson (Matt) of Corinth, son Stace Beard (Janet) of Tupelo and daughter Becky Silva of California; four grandchildren; two loving nieces, Kelley Jones of Soso and Bethany Johnson (Brian), all of Laurel; great-nieces and great-nephews; one great-great-niece; four step-grandsons; and two step-grandchildren.
A memorial service was Friday, May 7, at First Baptist Church of Soso.
