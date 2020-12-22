Warren Woodrow Collins Jr., known as Woody, passed on Dec. 20, 2020 of COVID-19.
He graduated from Laurel High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. Woody was an avid sailor, classic car collector, shrimp boat captain and a South Central Bell manager. He raced Formula Vee cars in his youth and served as an in-flight auto pilot technician on B-52 bombers for the U.S. Air Force in the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his wife Donava Smith Collins.
He is survived by his brother Ken Collins; his two children, Brandy and Woody; and three grandchildren, Grey, Rye and Iris.
