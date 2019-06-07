Wayne Ewell Ellzey, beloved son, brother, uncle and great-uncle, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 in Biloxi in the presence of family.
There will be a graveside service at the Biloxi National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.
Born in Laurel on April 13, 1949, to Mildred Hall Ellzey and Ewell William Ellzey, Wayne was joyously received by his parents, two sisters and a large extended family.
He is survived by his sisters Ann Arrington (husband Robert Arrington) of Picayune and Nancy Bell Eudy (husband John Eudy) of Houston, Texas; nephew Todd Eudy (wife Sandra Eudy) and their sons Preston William and Evan Andrew, all of Houston; niece Elizabeth Carroll Squires (husband Stuart Squires) of London, England.
Wayne served in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years after graduation from the University of Southern Mississippi. Following his time in the Marine Corps, he was an accountant for the State of Mississippi until his retirement. Wayne relished the outdoors and quiet existence of country living for many years.
The family is grateful to the staff and especially the nurses at the VA Medical Center who took incredibly good care of Wayne during his time in hospice.
Riemann Family Funeral Home (11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport) is serving the family and the online obituary may be viewed and memories & photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
