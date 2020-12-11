Wayne Windham, 79 years of age, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at his home.
Wayne was born on June 28, 1941 on the family farm in Sandersville to the late Harmon and Muriel Windham. He was the oldest of three children and was preceded in death by his sister Marion Windham Thomas.
He is survived by his brother Steve Windham. He is also survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Harriett Reeves Windham. He is lovingly remembered by his children Eddie (Tammy) Windham, Anita Shawn (Grant) Crowder, and Matt (Emily) Windham. He is also survived by his grandchildren Katie and Collin Windham, Caidyn, Reeves and Cannon Crowder, and Ezra and Bingham Windham.
He was a member of Sandersville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years.
Services will be at Sandersville Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 12. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with the service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Wesley Page and Rev. Bill Boulton will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Cannon Crowder, Reeves Crowder, Timmy Gatlin, James Parker, Cody Shubert and Christian Schubert. Honorary pallbearers will be Caleb Schubert and Chris Schubert.
