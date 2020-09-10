Wayne Mitchell Jones passed away on Aug. 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a miraculous 3 ½-year battle with lung cancer. He was born in Laurel on April 8, 1947 to Thelma Wheeler Jones and Wyatt Jones. Wayne was a graduate of R.H. Watkins High School, where he was known as “Mickey." He went on to graduate from the University of Houston and became an Air Force veteran. Wayne was known as “Papa” to all who loved him. His life was a strong testimony to his faith in God, which was evident in the love that was felt by everyone he met. His biggest prayer was that everyone would have a personal relationship with the Lord, and now he is resting in His arms. He was preceded in death by his parents Thelma Wheeler Jones and Wyatt Jones; his brother E. J. Ausbon; and his sisters Betty Jones and Loyce Jones Smith.He is survived by his beloved wife Cheryl Bock Jones; his adored children Lara Jones Jensen (Lars), Richard Skip Savoie (Lena), Aimee Savoie Beske (Kyle) and Jennifer Jones Martinez (John); nine precious grandchildren, Lars, Alec, Baron, Seth, Erika, Kate, Sven, John and Jagger; his siblings Gale Jones Sanders and Steven Jones (Anita); as well as many loving nieces and nephews. The family thanks everyone in the medical community who has been an integral part of his journey these past few years, especially Dr. Thomas Nuttli (pulmonologist), Dr. Ka-Yan Tong (primary care physician) and Dr. Jayne Gurtler (oncologist), as well as Sheila and Leigh. The family also thanks Compassus Hospice and The Sister Servants of Mary, who helped us care for him at the end. Papa will be sadly missed by his family and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Wayne’s life on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Celebration Church Kenner, 3550 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA 70065. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon with a memorial service to begin at noon. Facemasks are mandatory to attend any gathering. Thank you for your consideration.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital ( www.stjude.org ) or The Sister Servants of Mary, Ministers to the Sick ( www.sisterservantsofmary.org ).An online guestbook is available at www.LeitzEaganFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.