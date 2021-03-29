Wema Blackledge

Wema "Weazy" Reon Blackledge, 88, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. She was born March 7, 1933 in Laurel, the daughter of Ellis Blackledge and Odie Henderson Blackledge.
She lived her entire life in the Mill Creek Community.
Wema was employed at Norris Dispensers, Inc., Ora C. Collins Associates, Inc. (Petroleum engineer consultants), Ellisville Auto Supply, Inc., and retired from Coho Resources, Inc. (Oil & Energy company). Wema was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Laurel.
Her service at the Congregational Methodist Church of Mill Creek and Lake Bogue Homa included Sunday school teacher, secretary, youth leader and music director. In her service at the First United Methodist Church of Laurel, she served in various roles including; children’s Sunday school teacher; chairwoman of the yearly food fest (known far and wide for her chicken pot pie), member of the staff parish committee and member and leader of the United Methodist Women Wesley Circle. Wema also held several offices in the Mississippi Conference of United Methodist Women, including president.
As a young lady, Wema sang with her sisters Joyce and Beatrice as a harmonic trio enhanced only as sibling voices can. They celebrated with their voices in local church meetings, camp ground revivals and regional gospel "sings." She was a member of the Country Gardeners Club. She loved to entertain and made gatherings a celebration. She enjoyed directing weddings for many local couples.
Wema’s passion was service to others. The faithfulness and loyalty to her family was remarkable. She was a wonderful cook for which she used to the great benefit of her family, community and church. In her professional career her attention to detail was impeccable and her dedication was unparalleled.
Survivors include her sisters-in-law Bonnie Bush Blackledge and Carolyn Touchstone Blackledge; nine nieces and nephews, Kenneth Blackledge, Stanley Blackledge, Gregory Blackledge, Karen Milner, Karla Milner Martin, Stephen Milner, Stewart Milner, Pamela Blackledge Hunt and Janice Blackledge Clark; grand and great-grand nieces and nephews; and a host of cousins, all of whom will dearly miss her presence, loyalty, love and support.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ellis Blackledge and Odie Henderson Blackledge; her brothers James Blackledge and Wayne Blackledge; and her sisters Joyce Blackledge and Beatrice Blackledge Milner.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Thursday, April 1, from noon until 2 p.m. A memorial service will begin 2 at the funeral home followed by a short graveside service afterward at the Dennis Blackledge Cemetery in Jones County adjacent to the family home.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Children’s Fund at the First United Methodist Church of Laurel.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Blackledge, Stanley Blackledge, Gregory Blackledge, Stephen Milner, Stewart Milner and Cody Pitts.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
