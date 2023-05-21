Wendell R. Blue, 89, of Laurel passed away on May 18, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Wendell was a 1951 graduate of Sandersville High School before he served in the United States Navy in the Pacific Fleet during the Korean war. He went on to graduate from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1960.
Wendell will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He lived a life full of adventure, service and dedication to his family and profession. He was well-respected in his field and made many contributions to the industry.
Wendell’s family was the most important thing to him. He enjoyed spending time with his girls and his loved ones, sharing stories and creating memories together. He will be remembered for his kind heart and generous spirit.
Wendell’s passing is a great loss to his family and community, He will always be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend who made a difference in the lives of those around him.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents Rev. David Rupert Blue and Wilda Lily Rustin of Laurel; brothers Jerreld Blue and Doval Blue; sister Louise (Blue) Russell of Laurel; and grandson Aaron James Lanari of California.
Mr. Blue is survived by his wife of 34 years Louise Blue; sister Eloise (Blue) Morgan of Laurel; daughters Wendi (Bryan) Blue Chaddick and Suzanne (Larry) Blue Buckley, both of California; stepdaughter Janet (Charles) McMillan of Laurel; grandchildren Andrew Lanari, Courtney Weis (husband Andy) Nicholas Lanari and Benjamin Lanari, all of California, Erich and Evan Taylor of Laurel and Chase McMillan of Laurel; and great-grandchildren Alexandra Weis and Anthony Weis of California.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, on Monday from 1-2 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at Memory Chapel Funeral Home beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will be inLake Congregational Methodist Church cemetery. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate.
