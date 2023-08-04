Mr. Wesley Green passed away peacefully on April 5, 2023 at the age of 85.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife Elizabeth Wilson Green. Wesley and Elizabeth were sweethearts for 16 years prior to marrying in 1999. Wesley was also preceded in death by his sister Marie Crossland. Mr. Wesley, affectionally known as the “Medical Kid,” was a longtime employee and person served at Ellisville State School.
Wesley was an active member of the local Arc chapter and received the Arc of Mississippi Citizenship Award in July 2000. He lived at Dubose Apartments for many years, where he assisted the management in caring for the facility. He enjoyed tending to his beloved rose bush outside his apartment window. He was also gifted at making unique designs by repurposing old objects for new uses. He was an avid collector of a variety of unique items, clocks, stereos and other electronics. Wesley enjoyed playing the guitar and singing.
Special thanks to Glenda Ander of Ellisville State School, Doris Collins of Help at Home, the management and residents of Dubose Apartments, the Arc of Mississippi, Ellisville Pharmacy and countless other community members and friends who cared for him.
There will be a memorial service in his honor on the Ellisville State School campus in the Administration II conference room on Thursday, Aug.10, at 11 a.m. Some of Wesley’s memorabilia from his time at ESS will be displayed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.