Wilbern Amos Rigdon Jr.

Wilbern "Willie" Amos Rigdon Jr., 74, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Thursday, Jan. 30, 1947, in Meridian.
A private graveside service will be Monday, Aug. 9, in Sharon Cemetery. Brother Thomas Laird will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wilbern Amos and Nancy Ruth Rigdon Sr.
Followed in death by his wife of 49 years Joyce Rigdon.
Survivors include sons Michael James Rigdon (Laura) and Lt. Col. John Clayton Rigdon (Crystal); brother James Norman "Jimmy" Rigdon (Wanda); grandchildren Mallory Nicole Rigdon, James Michael Rigdon and Paxton Charles Rigdon; and a host of nieces, great-nieces, great-great-nieces and numerous cousins.
Pallbearers will be Ben Laird, Brian Laird, Keith McMahan, Timothy Laird, James Rigdon and Paxton Rigdon.
